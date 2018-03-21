Premiere: Duckwrth - 'TAMAGOTCHI'

After bringing his funk-rap fusion to our SXSW showcase last month, South Central Los Angeles’ Duckwrth returns today with a new video from his latest project, ‘an XTRA UUGLY Mixtape’.



Celebrating everyone’s favourite ’90s digital pets craze, ’TAMAGOTCHI’ sees Duckwrth and friends taking off on a high speed chase across the Mojave Desert in a video directed by Lino Asana.



The art-school dropout has already demonstrated his eclecticism touring with the likes of Rich Brian and Anderson .Paak, and here exhibits a rapid-fire flow before letting the bass-heavy beat morph into a guitar solo.



In a recent conversation with Clash he described his ever evolving sound and aesthetic: “From logos to aesthetic to concept to even fucking sound, my mind is always wanting to dive into just so many different areas and just like, you know, work with new colours and textures and shit.”



Press play on the video below. Duckwrth is about to be running shit, just try and stop him…



​



Duckwrth is currently touring the US. Info and tickets available here.



