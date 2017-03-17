Premiere: Dub Pistols ft. Too Many Ts - 'Crazy Diamonds'

Dub Pistols are a force of nature.

Now six albums and two decades deep into their bass-led quest for enlightenment, the band are still flying the flag for independence.

New album 'Crazy Diamonds is incoming on Sunday Best, and it finds the production team challenging themselves once again.

Take the title cut. 'Crazy Diamonds' features South London hip-hop crew Too Many Ts and their irrepressible flow adds extra spice to Dub Pistols' recipe.

Clash has first draw on the video - tune in now.

'Crazy Diamonds' will be released on October 13th - order LINK.

Catch Dub Pistols at the following shows:

October

14 Poole Mr Kyps

November

3 Manchester Sound Control

4 Leicester The Shed

10 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

17 Guildford The Boileroom

18 Southampton The 1865

23 Brighton Concorde

24 Bath Nest

25 Swindon Level 3

December

1 Plymouth The Hub

2 Barnstable The Factory

7 London Islington Academy

9 Perranporth The Watering Hole

15 Hitchin Club 85

16 Birmingham Hare and Hounds