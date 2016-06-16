Premiere: Doncat - 'LA In '83'

Duncan Nielsen picked the name Doncat a few years back, round about the time he moved to his current location in San Francisco.

Blessed with stunning vistas, the songwriter is able to pick at his guitar while peering over the city, exploring the outer limits of California without even leaving his front porch.

It's this location that perhaps makes his music so damn relaxed, while also having a gentle, exploratory feel.

New album 'Easy Cowboy' is out now, a collection of psych-folk cuts with a plangent Laurel Canyon atmosphere.

Taken from the album, 'LA In 83' is wonderfully downcast, with Doncat's gentle poetry matched against a hazy, never-rushed arrangement.

Clash has the video premiere and it's pretty cool, too... tune in now.