Premiere: Dom Youdan - 'Tigerlily'

Dom Youdan has always followed his heart.

It's what took him into music, after all, and it's also what spurred this Londoner to move all the way to Sydney, Australia.

Surging ahead, new EP 'Tigerlily' drops on Friday (November 24th) and it finds the songwriter bearing his feelings as never before.

It's an intimate return, and this is nowhere more evident than in the title track, a gorgeous, sun-kissed dissection of love.

“Love for me is this extremely personal emotion, even thought you share it with someone,” explains Dom. “It’s the conversation you have with yourself; that moment you realise your heart is hooked on someone. It’s an incredible but really daunting moment.”

Clash is able to share the full visuals, and it finds Dom Youdan simply, ably performing the song, in a deeply affecting fashion.

Tune in now.

