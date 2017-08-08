Premiere: Dillon Francis ft. Yung Pinch - 'Hello There' (Rude Kid Remix)

Dillon Francis has enjoyed an incredible year.

The platinum-selling artist has released a string of vital cuts in 2017, with the LA producer set to play a home town show on December 31st.

Ending the year in some style,Dillon Francis recently released explosive new single 'Hello There'.

Working with vocalist Yung Pinch, the video was directed by Funny or Die's comedic duo The Dads,and riffs on late night TV shows.

A series of remixes have been commissioned, and we're able to premiere an effort from UK broadcaster, DJ, and producer Rude Kid.

A continual advocate for underground culture, his take on 'Hello There' is a steeped in this awareness, utilising bass textures and grime tropes.

Tune in now.

