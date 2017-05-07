Premiere: Desert Planes - 'Hot Cars In The Sun'

Desert Planes are part of the blossoming creative community around Liverpool's Parr Street Studios.

A conveyor belt of guitar talent, the studio acts as a hub for new groups - groups like the addictive indie rock of Desert Planes.

New single 'Hot Cars In The Sun' finds the band expanding into fresh climes, gaining new members and new ideas in the process.

Psych-infused indie songwriting with a nagging sense of nostalgia, it's one of the group's most potent offerings yet.

They explain: "'Hot Cars In The Sun' came together by experimenting in the studio and jamming out the ideas. We wanted to try and conjure up something with a hint of nostalgia."

Tune in now.