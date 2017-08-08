Premiere: Desert Mountain Tribe - 'Interstellar'

Desert Mountain Tribe released their debut album last year, a wonderfully ambitious slice of space rock.
But they're not about to stop there. Album highlight 'Interstellar' has received the video treatment, and it's a spectacular, effect-laden clip.
Daniel Turner (Sound & Colour): “It’s effectively made to look like one single shot – going from wide to super close up, with the band rotating on a stage, speeding up and slowing down in a sort of Matrix effect, with lights flashing and streaking totally in sync with the music. Along with my Director of Photography, I’ve developed a way to use multiple cameras to make a super-huge frame that we can zoom in and out of, and a way to time all the effects to the music."
"To be able to shoot, months of pre-vis (3D animation before shooting) was needed to plan out how the effects would work/transition, and provide an eventual shot-list/lighting plan (similar to how they achieved lighting effects in Gravity). Then after the filming, many hundreds of loops were generated to provide a framework for the post, and a lot of time-based code expressions had to be written in order to manipulate the relationship between the visuals and time, in the context of the track."
A complex, interweaving clip, it perfectly matches the band's assured rise. One to savour, in other words...
Tune in now.
Catch DMT at one of their upcoming European tour dates:
02/09/2017 Manchester Psych Fest (U.K)
08/09/2017 Santarem Reverence Festival (Portugal)
12/09/2017 Llodio Orbeto Etxea (Spain)
14/9/2017 Barcelona Sidecar Factory Club (Spain)
15/9/2017 Zaragoza Psych Fest (Spain)
19/09/2017 Budapest Vanishing Point Festival (Hungary)
17/10/2017 Aschaffenburg Colos Saal (Germany)
18/10/2016 Koln Underground (Germany)
19/10/2017 Munster Gleis 22 (Germany)
20/10/2017 Bremen Lila Eule (Germany)
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.