Premiere: Desert Mountain Tribe - 'Interstellar'

Desert Mountain Tribe released their debut album last year, a wonderfully ambitious slice of space rock.

But they're not about to stop there. Album highlight 'Interstellar' has received the video treatment, and it's a spectacular, effect-laden clip.

Daniel Turner (Sound & Colour): “It’s effectively made to look like one single shot – going from wide to super close up, with the band rotating on a stage, speeding up and slowing down in a sort of Matrix effect, with lights flashing and streaking totally in sync with the music. Along with my Director of Photography, I’ve developed a way to use multiple cameras to make a super-huge frame that we can zoom in and out of, and a way to time all the effects to the music."

"To be able to shoot, months of pre-vis (3D animation before shooting) was needed to plan out how the effects would work/transition, and provide an eventual shot-list/lighting plan (similar to how they achieved lighting effects in Gravity). Then after the filming, many hundreds of loops were generated to provide a framework for the post, and a lot of time-based code expressions had to be written in order to manipulate the relationship between the visuals and time, in the context of the track."

A complex, interweaving clip, it perfectly matches the band's assured rise. One to savour, in other words...

Tune in now.

Catch DMT at one of their upcoming European tour dates:

02/09/2017 Manchester Psych Fest (U.K)

08/09/2017 Santarem Reverence Festival (Portugal)

12/09/2017 Llodio Orbeto Etxea (Spain)

14/9/2017 Barcelona Sidecar Factory Club (Spain)

15/9/2017 Zaragoza Psych Fest (Spain)

19/09/2017 Budapest Vanishing Point Festival (Hungary)

17/10/2017 Aschaffenburg Colos Saal (Germany)

18/10/2016 Koln Underground (Germany)

19/10/2017 Munster Gleis 22 (Germany)

20/10/2017 Bremen Lila Eule (Germany)

