Premiere: DC Salas - 'Cala Falco' ft. Joy Wellboy

Brussels producer DC Salas allows plenty of air to seep into his productions.

There's a sense of space in his work, one that underlines the emotive impact of those pastoral electronics.

New cut 'Cala Falco' features Joy Wellboy, and the floral arrangement has a nagging sense of melancholy.

The Victor Pattyn directed video builds on this, contrasting sterile urban scenes with an oddly rich emotional palette.

DC Salas explains: "It's the dreamy story of Bob. He will find and lose love in his quest of freedom."

Tune in now.