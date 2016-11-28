Premiere: David Douglas - 'Last Day On Earth'

Dutch producer David Douglas casts his eyes towards the stars.

Embarking on an interstellar disco journey, new album 'Spectators Of The Universe' is laced with celestial melody and outer-dimensional beats.

Switching from his role as a video director to full musician back in 2012, David Douglas' cinematic sheen adds extra depth to his recordings.

New cut 'Last Day On Earth' is all blissed out vocals, hazy synths, and chugging, stomping beats.

Clash has first play of the visuals, and it ends with an extra-terrestrial vision of earth.