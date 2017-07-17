Premiere: Dave C. Rupert - 'Taunt'

For a while there wasn't much Dave C. Rupert material online.
The songwriter wanted to keep things low key, completing support slots Jake Bugg and Matt Corby while maintaining a close grip on his material.
Now he feels ready to share it with the world. Dave C. Rupert will release his debut EP later in the year, a showcase for his rapidly blossoming talent.
New track 'Taunt' is a thrilling introduction, with that delicious word-play picking apart failures in a relationship.
Driven by a solid, openly emotive vocal, the deft arrangement may be simple but it contains some marvellous subtleties.
Dave C. Rupert explains: “I guess it's a song about being a jealous/paranoid boyfriend and dealing with long distance relationships badly”.
Tune in now.
