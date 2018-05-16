Premiere: Darling Boy - 'Waste My Days'

Darling Boy can basically do anything he puts his mind to.

An actor - he appeared in the feature film London Town - he recently starred in the Mod musical All Or Nothing.

Music is his first and abiding passion, and new single ''Waste My Days' finds the songwriter on impassioned form.

Out now, it was recorded in deepest Warwickshire, and it's a fun return, blessed with blistering energy.

The video is fun, too, with a TV host introducing Darling Boy for a precocious performance...

Tune in now.

