Premiere: Dante - 'Rose'

Scottish group Dante have a striking sense of self.

The band seem to have arrived fully formed, with an immediately identifiable songwriting voice.

Debut album 'Wake' rightly earned widespread praise, while follow up record 'I Wear Your Weight With Mine' will emerge on early next year.

Recorded in Slate Room Studios in Pencaitland, Scotland, it's more evidence of a group besotted with the fine craft of songwriting.

Clash is able to premiere new cut 'Rose', and it's a brooding, poetic, and powerful return from the Scottish band.

Sean McClaughlin explains: “…although the best thing that can possibly happen with my songs is that meaning ends up in the hands of the listener, for me this track represents adjusting to huge changes in my life from my mid-twenties to turning 30. The difficulties of balancing work, fatherhood and your own mental health. It’s not an easy trick to pull off.”

“ I also feel like there’s genuine love and affection in there, too, though - a desire to get passed all the stressful but meaningless bullshit that we all go through on a daily basis and just focus on loving someone. I hope a few people can relate, or take their own meaning.”

Catch Dante at the following shows:

October

19 Perth Green Room

20 Aberdeen Tunnels

24 Inverness Hootananny

25 Elgin Drouthy Cobbler

December

2 Dundee Benjamin Barker Barbers

