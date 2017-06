Japanese group CRYSTAL are cult heroes in their homeland, developing a partnership with hip Tokyo label flau records.

For their next trick, CRYSTAL are flying out to Europe for a set at Sonar, coupled with a neat new collaboration.

Matias Aguayo works alongside the Japanese duo on 'Kimi Wa Monster', a wonderfully weird piece of wonk pop.

Matias even appears in the visuals - tune in now.

Order 'Kimi Wa Monster' HERE.