Premiere: Cosby - 'Milestone'

Munich group Cosby always wanted their music to make a difference.
So when they were offered the opportunity to put this into direct practice, they leaped at the chance.
Last year the band connected with a school in Malawi, and travelled to the African country to assist in placing solar panels on a school there.
A camera crew came along with them, capturing the sheer vitality of life in rural Malawi.
Cosby crafted their new single 'Milestone' shortly afterwards, a celebration of life's joys, an inspirational pop package.
The video features those incredible scenes in Malawi, and it's a real blast of positivity.
Tune in now.
