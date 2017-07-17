Premiere: Cosby - 'Milestone'

Munich group Cosby always wanted their music to make a difference.

So when they were offered the opportunity to put this into direct practice, they leaped at the chance.

Last year the band connected with a school in Malawi, and travelled to the African country to assist in placing solar panels on a school there.

A camera crew came along with them, capturing the sheer vitality of life in rural Malawi.

Cosby crafted their new single 'Milestone' shortly afterwards, a celebration of life's joys, an inspirational pop package.

The video features those incredible scenes in Malawi, and it's a real blast of positivity.

Tune in now.

