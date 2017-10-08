Premiere: COLOUR - 'Minus'

COLOUR are an independent force.
Based in Liverpool - a city of mavericks and free-thinkers if ever we saw one - the band long ago decided to walk their own path.
So expect off kilter riffs peppered with glossy 80s melodies, tightly wrought choruses and lyrics that delve a little deeper.
Last year's 'Famous Boy Making Things' EP was a delight, with COLOUR now prepping a brand new single.
'Minus' is completely beguiling, intelligent, artful pop music worth comparing to Tears For Fears or even a post-punk inspired Pet Shop Boys.
Clash has nabbed the acerbic video and it's packed with visual puns and deadpan humouor.
Tune in now.
