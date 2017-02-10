Premiere: Collapse Under The Empire - 'The Forbidden Spark'

Collapse Under The Empire are small in number but huge in sound.

The Hamburg duo conduct outlandish experiments in aural connectivity, building up an imposing catalogue of post-rock excursions.

New album 'The Fallen Ones' arrives on October 20th, with Clash able to premiere new cut 'The Forbidden Spark'.

Chris Burda and Martin Grimm combine to dramatic effect, piecing together a song that is both bleak yet wonderfully atmospheric.

Reminiscent of aspects of Mogwai's work or even Explosions In The Sky, there's a real grandeur to the sound that completely enthrals.

We're able to bring you the full video for 'The Forbidden Spark' - tune in now.

'The Fallen Ones' will be released on October 20th.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.