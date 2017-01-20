Premiere: Club Drive - 'International'

Rising four-piece Club Drive just can't seem to do any wrong.

Spending summer on the road, the band have played a series of storming sets at some of the biggest festivals in the land.

All this energy is building up to something special, with new single 'International' crashing in with a funky flair.

It's a swaggering epic, a live favourite that utilises those choppy guitar lines and the universal language of passion.

Says Aaron, “'International’ is by far one of our favourite tracks we've written to date, it includes all the elements that make Club Drive who we are and brings out the slightly riffier side in us. The track is a reminder that no matter who you are or where in the world you might be, love is a language that everyone can understand - that life's way too short to be uptight so don't forget to enjoy it along the way.”

Tune in now.