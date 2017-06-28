Premiere: Clémentine March - 'Quiet Bee'

Clémentine March is a French songwriter who seems to dwell on suggestion.

A figure of androgyny, recurring themes in her work include the power of memory, lingering nostalgia, and the cycle of life and death.

New EP 'Les Etoiles à Ma Porte' - it translates as The Stars At My Doorstep - is out now, and it's a striking, singular work.

Taken from the release, new single 'Quiet Bee' has received the video treatment, pieced together during her recent run of British shows.

Each line is given over to an artist Clémentine, with her presence merely as a form of cypher within her own work.

A tumbling collage of images, you can check out 'Queen Bee' below.