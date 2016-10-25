Premiere: Cimo Fränkel - 'Never Give Up'

Coming of age in Amsterdam, Cimo Fränkel was always surrounded by music.

The young vocalist's father was a funk musician, allowing him access to a library of sharp influences and inspired music.

Yet there was something else. Taught to be independent, Cimo seized this with both hands, vowing to take control of his art directly.

New single 'Never Give Up' reflects on this, on the period when the Dutch artist lingered at the sidelines, wondering when his chance would come.

Super smooth R&B with a tropical taste, the sun-kissed production is packed with colour, the perfect foundation for that velvet vocal.

Tune in now.

