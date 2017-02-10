Premiere: Chirpy - 'Breathe'

Dublin's Chirpy - real name Rebecca Shannon - likes to take control of her own work.

Each song is self-written, self-arranged, self-produced, linking her fondness for classical music with songwriting that borders on electronica.

Recorded in Dublin, London and Lucerne (Switzerland), Chirpy's debut album was released a few hours ago and it's a remarkable piece of work.

In turns soothing yet devastatingly emotional, it's wonderful, rich songwriting is gently layered, effortlessly pieced together.

Album highlight 'Breathe' has been given the video treatment, an evocative, touching clip that ably builds on Chirpy's music.

Tune in now.

