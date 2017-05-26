Premiere: Cherryade - 'Theresa May (Bullshit)'

The general election is looming.

On June 8th, the nation is set to make up its mind over who should take charge of the reins, who should steer the nation's future.

For Cherryade it's a time to speak out. So that's exactly what they're going to do.

New single 'Theresa May (Bullshit)' is a bombastic piece of day-glo pop, fuelled by one simple message: attacking the Prime Minister's somewhat hazy statements.

The duo explain: “We wrote parts of this song a while back, but it feels relevant now more than ever. At the end of the day we make pop music but don’t want to shy away from talking about issues that affect us, and end up dumbing things down for the sake of getting on radio or playlists. It’s a song that says everything but nothing at the same time - just like most politicians.”

Spitefully hilarious and completely on-point, you can check out the video below.