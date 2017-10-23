Premiere: Cherri V - 'Leave Me Be'

Cherri V has spent time honing her craft.

A true artist, the London performer's sense of soul is innate, but she still needed to find focus.

Recording alongside the likes of Jessie J, Dawn Richard, Wiley and Lethal Bizzle, she recently settled down to work on her debut solo full length.

'Brown Eyed Soul' will be released next year, with lead cut 'Leave Me Be' delighting fans with its sheer depth of feeling.

She explains: “As a songwriter who wears her heart on her sleeve and reveals a lot through her lyrics, I'm always in favour of stripping back a song and approaching it acoustically. ‘Leave Me Be’ hones in on vulnerability and honesty, and this stripped version of the record just allows me to dig a little deeper”.

Clash is able to premiere a new video clip, and it finds Cherri V stripping the song right down to the core. Working alongside pianist Hannah V, it's a beautifully sparse rendition of a song born from a personal place.

Cherri tells Clash: “Hannah V is such a talented pianist and producer, and always adds another element to my songs when she brings her own unique twist on it. She was the catalyst for this version, and along with Joey on bass and Junior on percussions, we were able to really shred the layers off this song, and bring the lyrics of the song, and themes of vulnerability and acceptance, further into focus”.

Tune in now.

