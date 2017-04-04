Premiere: Charley Crockett - 'Lil' Girls Name'

Charley Crockett is a hard-workin' man.

As a musician, he draws on that great country tradition of four shows in one night, hurling himself into performance after performance.

New album 'Lonesome As A Shadow' forces the songwriter to stop - just for a little while - so he could gather his thoughts in the studio.

Out on April 20th, it's Americana from the old school, with his yelpin' voice set against twangin' guitars and lyrics that reach towards the universal.

It's an engaging experience, too, songwriting packed with character, heartache, spit, and whiskey. We're able to share the video for 'Lil Girls Name' and it's shot in the heart of London.

Charley Crockett explains...

We got invited to eat over at Texas Joe's in the heart of London the day before our show there at Shepherd's Bush Empire. This place has got to be the best Texas BBQ outside the United States and you'd have to see the joint to believe it exists. Especially in London. I was so taken in by the joint that I joked to Joe that we ought to shoot a music video there for my song 'Lil Girl's Name'.

Well being a fellow Texan, he took me up on it and did one better by writing up a full treatment and bringing in Ray Lewis to shoot it. The next day I showed up to do the video in the middle of the biggest snow storm to hit London in years. Joe and Ray didn't even bat an eye and had a '62 White Cadillac waiting for me when we pulled up complete with an original vintage Nudie suit for me to wear that fit like a glove.

I knew Joe was a bbq pit master but I had no idea he was a damn screen writer, director, and vintage western clothing collector too. Needless to say, we had us a lot of fun that day and I'm proud as hell of this film. It's hotter than a firecracker in a London blizzard baby!

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.