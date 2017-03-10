Premiere: Charles Howl - 'The Dinner Party'

Charles Howl ran way from home at the age of 18, winding up amidst the roads and canals of Amsterdam.

It's a city he returns to periodically, with new album 'My Idol Family' being sculpted in the Dutch metropolis.

Bobby Syme - also of Proper Ornaments - acted as producer, and between the two of them they managed to channel the songs in a coherent, if unexpected, direction.

Clash is able to premiere the video for new song 'The Dinner Party', a song that finds Charles Howl steering towards post-punk in his ramshackle indie universe.

He explains: "In a song that has an unexpected chorus, I needed an unexpected star. The idea of creating a surreal video with something mundane intrigued me and so I went to Halfords and bought a teenage dream mountain bike, complete with hydraulic suspension. The solo reminds me of the kids show BRUM and at this point in the video, the bike’s personality really flashes into life. I find the whole thing hilarious and satisfying, whether anyone else does is another matter. Either way I have to return the bike this week to try and get a refund."

Catch Charles Howl at the following shows:

October

28 London Rough Trade East In Store

November

15 London The Brewhouse

30 Manchester Soup Kitchen

