Premiere: Cat Turner - 'Waster'

Galway's Cat Turner says he music comes from "a place of total passion".

Listening to her recent releases, it's clear that she's devout in these feelings; each new single feels like another step in an ongoing journey.

Working alone, she commented recently: "It scared me to do it myself, which was the exact reason I had to."

New single 'Waster' emerges from this well of material, with Cat Turner presenting an internal struggle, an artist at war with herself.

She explains: "'Waster' is about an internal battle with myself where the stronger, more driven side of my personality wants to kill the weaker side."

Delectable synth pop with an artful edge, we're able to share the visuals below...

