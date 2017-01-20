Premiere: C.A.R. - 'Daughters'

C.A.R. is one of the more individual voices flourishing in the nexus between electronic composition what you could loosely call standard songwriting.

A whimsical, freethinking talent, the electronic artist recently hooked up with The Ransom Note, with new single 'Daughters' emerging from that conversation.

Out on November 3rd, the pristine sound is reminiscent of Darkstar's 'North', that sense of synth pop with the temperature switched to minus zero.

Beautifully evocative sci-fi drenched composition, this is wonderfully dsytopian pop music of an electronic bent.

She sings: “Sitting on your broken bones, the years have slapped around...”

Clash has first play of the video, and it's genuinely entrancing.

Tune in now.

