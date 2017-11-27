Premiere: Canshaker Pi - 'Pressure From Above'

Never meet your heroes, or so they say.

But Dutch indie rock outfit Canshaker Pi not only met one of their heroes, they worked with him.

Stephen Malkmus helped produce their debut record, an off piste celebration of slacker thrills with a wry line in self-deprecation.

Setting their sights on the UK, Canshaker Pi have pieced together plans for a full UK tour, including a handful of support dates with The Cribs.

To celebrate, the band have decided to share the video for 'Pressure From Above' - a standout track from their recent second album - based in the Dutch city of Amsterdam.

Canshaker Pi singer Willem Smith explains: ”We made this video with our dear friend Hache on a rainy Saturday night in Amsterdam. The green screen gives the video a surreal element - that fits the song perfectly.”

Can Canshaker Pi at the following shows:

December

6 Glasgow King Tuts (w/ The Cribs)

7 Hull The Adelphi

8 Manchester Gorilla (w/ The Cribs)

10 Newcastle Little Buildings

11 York South Bank Social Club

12 London The Lock Tavern

16 London ULU (w/ The Cribs)

17 London The Shacklewell Arms

18 Leeds Brudenell Social Club (w/ The Cribs)

