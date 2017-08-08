Premiere: CÉCI - 'Tight'

CÉCI is a Danish artist based in London.

Immersing herself in the capital's creative community, the musician - real name - Cecilie Dahlin absorbs influence across the arts.

New single 'Tight' is a case in point. Written by CÉCI, it's also self-produced, while the visuals are all her own creation, too.

A vivid study in creativity, 'Tight' seems to fall apart before building itself back up again, all glitches and melody, distortion and clarity.

Shot on an iPhone 7 and self-edited (naturally) you can check out the video for 'Tight' below.