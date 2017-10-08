Premiere: Busty & The Bass - 'Up Top - Dance!'

Montreal is a place where cultures blend.

A traditional port town, the Canadian city is blessed with all manner of communities, each adding their own spice to the pot.

Busty & The Bass hail from Montreal, and their music is a concoction of jazz, hip-hop, funk, soul, reggae, and more.

A brass-fuelled pop explosion, the band's riotous live performances have seen them partner with Indica Records for their new album.

New single 'Up Top - Dance!' is an excellent return, the crisp songwriting is accompanied by visuals that pit Busty & The Bass' music against a rooftop dance off.

The band explain: "We asked our friend and collaborator Kaitlyn Ramsden to interpret 'Up Top' as a storied dance piece. She embraced the song’s energy, channelling incessant grooves and lush vocals into playful choreography and a captivating visual palette. The story follows the lives of seven individuals as they are rocked out of their typical routines into a fervour of dance."

Tune in now.

