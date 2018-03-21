Premiere: Brian Campeau - 'Whatever Happened To Xanadu'

Brian Campeau was born in Canada, but has found his way across the Pacific to settle in Australia.

A key figure of the Australian underground, his continually evolving solo releases are set against work in bluegrass projects, folk and more.

New single 'Whatever Happened To Xanadu' is incoming on Small Pond Recordings, and it's a multi-faceted, extra-dimensional return.

Curiously off piste pop, it matches glitchy electronics against some supremely surreal melodies.

The video is quite a feat, too - check it out below...

