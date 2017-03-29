Premiere: BOYO - 'A Social Death By Proximity (In Los Feliz)'

Robert Tilden is a lynchpin of the Los Angeles DIY scene.

Fronting Bobby T. and the Slackers, he played alongside some of his heroes before deciding to focus his energies on BOYO.

Now working on his second release with Danger Collective Records, the American songwriter has found renewed focus.

New album 'Me, Again' finds Robert Tilden pulling away from personal demons, locating solace and inspiration within music itself.

Out shortly, we're able to preview 'Me, Again' by sharing album cut 'A Social Death By Proximity (In Los Feliz)'.

Bold, vivid, and often confusing, it's a piece of music that continually enthrals, offering puzzle after puzzle. Tune in now.

