Premiere: Bossy Love - 'Body'

Bossy Love don't take prisoners.
Each song seems to aim for the jugular, a blast of energy from the off that simply doesn't let up.
Live, the three-piece line up is evolving into something quite dramatic, a pop trio with unbridled ambition.
New cut 'Body' drops just before Bossy Love head off on tour, and Clash is able to drop the visuals.
Terrific, pulse-quickening stuff, you can check it out below.
Catch Bossy Love supporting ALMA at the following shows:
May
21 Paris Les Etoiles
22 Cologne Luxor
23 Munich Backstage
26 Berlin Frannz
For tickets to the latest Bossy Love shows click HERE.