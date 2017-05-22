Premiere: Bossy Love - 'Body'

A new pop melter from the rising duo...
Robin Murray
Videos
22 · 05 · 2017
Bossy Love

Robin Murray / / 22 · 05 · 2017
0

Bossy Love don't take prisoners.

Each song seems to aim for the jugular, a blast of energy from the off that simply doesn't let up.

Live, the three-piece line up is evolving into something quite dramatic, a pop trio with unbridled ambition.

New cut 'Body' drops just before Bossy Love head off on tour, and Clash is able to drop the visuals.

Terrific, pulse-quickening stuff, you can check it out below.

Catch Bossy Love supporting ALMA at the following shows:

May
21 Paris Les Etoiles
22 Cologne Luxor
23 Munich Backstage
26 Berlin Frannz

For tickets to the latest Bossy Love shows click HERE.

Buy Clash Magazine

Bossy Love
-

Follow Clash: