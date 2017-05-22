Premiere: Bossy Love - 'Body'

Bossy Love don't take prisoners.

Each song seems to aim for the jugular, a blast of energy from the off that simply doesn't let up.

Live, the three-piece line up is evolving into something quite dramatic, a pop trio with unbridled ambition.

New cut 'Body' drops just before Bossy Love head off on tour, and Clash is able to drop the visuals.

Terrific, pulse-quickening stuff, you can check it out below.

Catch Bossy Love supporting ALMA at the following shows:

May

21 Paris Les Etoiles

22 Cologne Luxor

23 Munich Backstage

26 Berlin Frannz

For tickets to the latest Bossy Love shows click HERE.