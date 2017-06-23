Premiere: Bonnie Li - 'Décroche'

More and more we live in a truly international environment.

The internet has made the world smaller, and brought communication closer together than ever before.

Bonnie Li make multi-lingual pop, a duo who bring together different languages, approaches, to make intriguing, suggestive pop music.

Dank pop moves with a trip hop feel, new single 'Décroche' utilises three languages: English, French and Mandarin.

Bonnie tells us: “I wanted to describe the topic using three different languages: the song starts in French showing the poetic and melancholic aspect of the addiction, the chorus is in Chinese Mandarin representing the little cute voice that draws you back to it, the rest of the verses are in English, because it’s a matter that speaks to everyone.”

They continue:

“'Décroche' deals with Addiction and in the video we chose to focus on how the lack of something, the missing hole you feel, leads to dependency. To do so, we decided to stage the break-up of our fraternal friendship and explore how the emotional deficiency that results from loss can sink you into another addiction. The song starts in French showing the poetic and melancholic aspect of the addiction, the chorus is in Chinese Mandarin representing the little cute voice that draws you back to it, the rest of the verses are in English, because it’s a matter that speaks to everyone.”

We're able to share the super stylish visuals, and you can check them out below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.