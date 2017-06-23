Premiere: boerd - 'Blind'

Arctic winds are making their way to London, and outside the Clash office snow is slowly descending from the sky.

It's a picture perfect scene - albeit not one commuters want to see - and it's something we're soundtracking with Swedish producer boerd.

Also a bass player with the Royal Swedish Opera, the producer indulged in electronic fantasy, in bubbling, hazy synthetic scenes of digital abstraction.

Cutting his teeth in the chiptune sphere, production has always been a key aspect of boerd's world, something he now wants to share with the world.

New mini LP 'Static' arrives on April 6th - pre-order LINK - with Clash able to share absorbing lead cut 'Blind'.

Fragile, spectral electronics with a sharply defined melodic edge, it comes accompanied with visuals steered by boerd himself.

He explains:

I ended up writing the script for the video myself. I thought driving a car with someone could be a metaphor for a relationship; you’re not always sure where you’re going or when (and if) you’ll arrive somewhere, etc.

The song is about a relationship that’s not in complete balance, where something is a bit off. It’s a song about feeling vulnerable, which can really suck but also bring you close to someone. Rather than having the video tell a specific storyline, I tried to capture that bittersweet mix of uncertainty, vulnerability and affection.

Beautifully pieced together, you can check out 'Blind'.

