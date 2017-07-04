Premiere: Blitzen Trapper - 'Dance With Me'

Blitzen Trapper needed to take a step back.
Returning to their breakthrough album 'Furr', the band expanded on these themes, adding something new in the process.
Launching the Wild & Reckless musical to widespread acclaim, the success of this left-field venture seemed to spur the group forwards.
Taking material from the musical and using it as a foundation, new album 'Wild & Reckless' completes this creative cycle.
Out now, the record will be accompanied by a short burst of European shows, with Blitzen Trapper deciding to showcase an album highlight.
'Dance With Me' is a punchy roots-rocker, a piece of Americana crafted with the spirit of underground indie rock.
It's also hella fun, as this video makes clear...
Catch Blitzen Trapper at the following shows:
April
10 Glasgow King Tuts
11 Leeds The Brudenell Social Club
12 London Hoxton Bar & Kitchen
