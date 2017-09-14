Premiere: Blinkie - 'Halfway'

Rising producer Blinkie has always been intrigued by the manner in which music intersects the body.

Whether that's bass saturation of the tingle of a minor key melody, the beat maker has immersed himself in new properties of sound.

New single 'Halfway' is an imposing return, matching gently euphoric vocals to crisp production that fuses the underground with crossover appeal.

The visuals utilise interpretive dance, weighting Blinkie's music against the subtle movements of the human body.

A beautifully shot clip, you can check out 'Halfway' below.

