BLESS. have enjoyed an epic summer.

Debut EP 'Music Comes First' arrived late last year, and since then it's been full throttle for the newcomers.

Festivals and headline shows have been delivered with feverish passion, connecting BLESS. with more and more new fans.

New single 'Easy Lover' is out now, a blazing return that finds the band recalling the fury of The Clash or the soul of Dexys.

We've got first dibs on the full video - check it out now.