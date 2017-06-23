Premiere: Black Lizard - 'Sinking Ship'

Black Lizard match other-worldly psychedelia to a sense of Nordic grit.

The Helsinki group are cult heroes in their home city, with third album 'Celebration Of A New Dawn' making waves amidst the international psych community.

Out now via Fuzz Club ( LINK ), it's a superb mixture of light and dark, with Black Lizard layering their guitar-led songwriting in waves of effects.

Standout cut 'Sinking Ship' is a powerful live number, and it has now been given the visual treatment.

An extra-dimensional journey, it offers a brooding lysergic journey that re-wires the far corners of your mind.

Tune in now.

<em>Join us on </em><em><a href="https://getvero.app.link/R6I0B0Qj6B"><u><strong>Vero</strong></u></a>, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow <a href="https://getvero.app.link/R6I0B0Qj6B"><u><strong>Clash Magazine</strong></u></a> as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.</em>