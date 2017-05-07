Premiere: Black Grape - 'I Wanna Be Like You'

Black Grape have always been outlaws.

A bunch of vagabonds, ne'erdowells, and outright scallies, the band's mish-mash of acid house, hip-hop, and rock bedlam cut a swathe through a complacent 90s Britpop scene.

New album 'Pop Voodoo' reaches towards the heights of old, too, with Shaun Ryder and Kermit crossing swords like the verbal ninjas we always knew them to be.

Album highlight 'I Wanna Be Like You' has been given the video treatment, an acerbic animated clip that builds on that dexterous wordplay.

It's gritty, funny, and eye-opening - pretty much yer standard Black Grape missive, then.

Tune in now.

'Pop Voodoo' will be released on August 4th.

Related: Voodoo Child - Shaun Ryder Interviewed