Premiere: Big & The Fat - 'Fruit'

Big & The Fat needed to get their heads down and write.

The London group locked themselves away in the rehearsal room last year, focussing on songwriting.

Ideas came, were seized upon, and laid down, with song after song marking the band's sweat-soaked progression.

New single 'Fruit' is the start of their journey back into the light, with Big & The Fat preparing a slew of releases and live dates.

'Fruit' is a funky jammer with a post-punk edge, the brittle guitars working against that irresistible backbeat.

The video is fun-filled, too, packed with... you guessed it: fruit!

Watch it below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.