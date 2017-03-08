Premiere: BIG | BRAVE - 'Sound'

Montreal is a place where you can grow wild.

For around nine months of the year it gets pretty damn cold, forcing the residents to spend the bulk of their time indoors.

All that alone time can take you in some unexpected directions - especially if you're a creative type...

Which is how we reach new three-piece BIG | BRAVE. Aspects of their sound recall the wide-open creativity of Godspeed You! Black Emperor, while their live shows - a huge, colossal sound - are worth comparing to Swans.

New track 'Sound' is a fine stopping off point, with it's slow urgency veering into abstract realms.

It's a fine video, too - clearly those hours shying away from frostbite are leading to something special. Tune in now.