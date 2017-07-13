Premiere: Beliefs - 'Swamp Core'

Beliefs hail from Toronto, a city that boasts a pretty kick ass callsheet for new bands.

Still, though, the group manage to stand out. Perhaps it's their sense of purpose, the precision that offers each song, or perhaps its the menacing atmosphere of the songs themselves - whatever, we're hooked, and you will be too.

The band are currently on tour in Europe, fresh from the release of their stark, post-punk infused album 'Habitat'.

Bass-heavy monster 'Swamp Core' is a real stand out, a brooding, incisive return that now comes complete with new visuals.

Director Chris Mills is able to share the following words:

'Swamp Core' is an angular, twitchy performance edit that wants to be assembled by leftover memories from a RayGun magazine from the 1990's, spliced together with kid scissors with a couple 80's issues of The Face magazine, all kinda woven, and projected into texture bark, dirty glass, and concrete. This is a study in bass playing and loose lip-synching in non-colors and dry sarcasm. If you dance with this video playing on your phone, and you wave the phone in front of your face really fast, you might see a secret message hidden inside this editing. (Do not try this at home).

Tune in now.

Catch Beliefs at the following shows:

November

23 Hull The Polar Bear

25 Brighton The Haunt w/ METZ

26 Oxford The Library

