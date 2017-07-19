Premiere: Bel Heir - 'Washed Up'

Bel Heir started life by skipping from coast to coast, an American group in perpetual need of travel.

Releasing a string of sought after singles in 2014, the group caught attention with their intriguing blend of A-sides and B-sides.

Surging ahead, Bel Heir's creative streak continues on new cut 'Washed Up', a dreamy return with a sting in the tail.

The slight hint of ennui is set against the poetic lyricism, as the track deals with the transition from adolescence to adulthood.

Bel Heir explain: "'Washed Up' was written about the introduction to the 'real world'. From teenager to Adult. Seeing things as they are and not as they used to be. It's about the coming of age and realization that not everything is as it seems."

Tune in now.