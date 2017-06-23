Premiere: Bee Bee Sea - 'D.I. Why Why Why'

Bee Bee Sea hail from an industrial town in northern Italy, a group of friends bonded by the power of rock 'n' roll.

In thrall to guitar music at its most primal, the trio's tight-as-hell live show has taken them across the continent.

Frenzied psych punk with a fuzzed out garage edge, the band have managed to stay still long enough to record new album 'Sonic Boomerang'.

Out now via Dirty Water Records USA (cassette, digital) and Wild Honey Records (vinyl), it's a hell to leather thrill ride through eight boiling point punk hymns.

Clash is able to premiere the visuals for 'D.I. Why Why Why' and it's a snotty, brattish salute to everything that makes music fun in the first place.

Tune in now.

Oh, and check out the full album below...

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.