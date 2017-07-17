Premiere: Beaches - 'Void'

Australian group Beaches seemed to hit new heights in 2013 with their fantastic full length 'She Beats' winning international acclaim.

New album 'Second Of Spring', then, comes with a tingle of expectation from fans eager to see where the band's nexus of dark-psych and post-punk will lead.

New track 'Void' certainly matches those expectations and more, with Beaches' hitting the ground running.

The video ably expands on this. Directed by Beaches' Ali McCann with help from filmmaker Joel Roche, it takes visual cues from from Swedish auteur Ingmar Bergman's 1966 monochrome masterpiece Persona, as well as the early abstract films of German artist Hans Richter.

Undulating cinematics that pull you in towards the screen, gazing into 'Void' becomes a remarkably addictive experience.

Tune in now.

'Second Of Spring' will be released on September 8th.