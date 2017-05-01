Premiere: Beach Riot - 'Slackers'

Beach Riot make everything look easy.

Loping riffs, DIY production, and searing vocals, the four-piece has that innate sense of cool that runs through Stephen Malkmus, or Josh Homme, even.

New single 'Slackers' tumbled out in a few minutes, a perfectly piece of barbed wire guitar pop with a ridiculously catchy chorus.

Splitting their time between London and Brighton, Beach Riot have managed to find the time to lay down 'Slackers' in the studio - and it's a real joy.

Beach Riot explain: "'Slackers' is all about when you are young and start seeing someone, it gets heavy way too quickly, and you start to freak out... half about them and half about you. It was also written on the fly whilst walking to a gig in like, five minutes..."

