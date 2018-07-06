Premiere: Barbudo - 'Secret Admirer'

Barbudo want to make you feel good.

The band inject colour and verve into their music, an energetic concoction built around infectious, contagious, unbelievably addictive songwriting.

The three-piece brand their music 'nu-eyed-funk' and there's definitely a heavy rhythm feel, making each hook stick hard into your sub-conscious.

New single 'Secret Admirer' is online now, a saucy retort to those who believe music should be split into 'cool' and 'uncool' camps.

Harry from the band explains: "It's a playful confession of secretly liking something that is deemed ‘uncool’ by most people. You might not publicly admit to liking it, but beyond judging eyes you see it for what it is. Like listening to Coldplay when you are sad..."

We've got first play on the visuals - opening with someone hitting 'play' on a Walkman in the park, it's every bit as funky as the tune itself.

Tune in now.

