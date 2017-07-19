Premiere: Babe Punch - 'Control'

Nottingham newcomers Babe Punch have made quite a splash this summer.

The band's raucous live show has seen them tearing up stages across the land, storming festival after festival.

Debut single 'Control' is out now, an infectious, and (no pun intended) punchy track that matches punk energy to pop instincts.

Babe Punch have shot a full video for the track, and it's a lively, contagious statement of intent.

Check it out now.

More live dates from Babe Punch are incoming - stay in touch with the band HERE.