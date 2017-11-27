Premiere: AyOwA - 'Insomnia'

Each song from Danish alt-pop duo AyOwA seems to drift dream-like out of the ether.

Releasing a flurry of singles, the artful pairing have established a stellar reputation, with their Impressionistic take on pop's outer limits proving to be helplessly beguiling.

Wintery return 'Insomnia' seems to peer into fractured states of consciousness, with AyOwA offering frozen, fractured pop thrills.

The full visuals for the single feature dancer Vivian Põldoja, a tightly choreographed piece that find her dancing in the snow.

Beautifully shot yet also highly unsettling, you can find 'Insomnia' below.

