Premiere: Ay Wing - 'Strange'

Everywhere you look, people are glued to screens, whether that's their laptop of their phone.

People are connected not by friendships but by likes, re-tweets or favourites, a social media driven form of communication that is driving us further apart than ever before.

Berlin's Ay Wing has watched this develop with a bemused air, part of their first generation to know nothing of the world before social media.

New EP 'Ice Cream Dream' is incoming, matching delectable synth pop to some lyrical wandering of her very own.

New song 'Strange' precedes the release, and it tackles this feeling of Internet 2.0 dislocation head-on.

Ay Wing explains: “'Strange' tries to find humour in an age where many of our own identities seem based on an insta-filter and the right angle...”

The video is quite the watch, too - check it out below.

